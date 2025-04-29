Left Menu

Bandra Cyber Fraud Bust: Three Arrested in 18-Crore Investor Scam

Mumbai Police have arrested three individuals involved in a massive cyber fraud scheme that duped investors of crores under the guise of stock trading. The accused were linked to 28 cases totaling Rs 18 crore in victim losses across India. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:48 IST
Bandra Cyber Fraud Bust: Three Arrested in 18-Crore Investor Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have arrested three individuals in a significant bust involving cyber fraud, officials announced on Tuesday. The arrests took place in Bandra, following accusations that the trio duped investors out of crores by promising high returns from share trading.

The inquiry uncovered a total of 28 cases linked to the same fraudsters, revealing combined investor losses of Rs 18 crore across multiple states. The unraveling of the scam began after a 49-year-old Goregaon resident reported to the North Region Cyber Police Station that he had fallen victim, losing Rs 2.77 crore.

Police discovered the victim was lured through a WhatsApp group where stock market tips were exchanged. Following the provision of a link to download an investment app, the victim transferred funds to accounts controlled by the fraudsters. The suspects have been identified as Rishabh Shirodkar, Krishna Arun Gawali, and Sohail Shaikh alias Jack. The investigation continues as authorities pursue further leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025