Left Menu

High Court Debates Public Access to CAG Reports Before Delhi Polls

The Delhi High Court reviewed a plea demanding public access to CAG reports on Delhi's governance before upcoming elections. The bench highlighted constitutional constraints, particularly Article 151, and questioned the legality of making such reports public before legislative tabling. The court is deliberating if the reports qualify as information under the RTI Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:43 IST
High Court Debates Public Access to CAG Reports Before Delhi Polls
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court examined a petition on Friday concerning the public disclosure of CAG reports on Delhi's governance, ahead of forthcoming elections. The petitioner, Brij Mohan, emphasized the voters' right to be informed about the city's financial health, referencing the Right to Information Act and Article 19 of the Constitution.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya led the bench, noting that Article 151 requires reports to be tabled in the legislature. The court indicated that while the public has a right to know, this right cannot infringe upon constitutional obligations. The senior counsel was asked to present legal grounds for releasing the reports publicly.

Amid discussions, the CAG reports, critical of Delhi government's policies, including past excise policies, were noted as significant for voter awareness. The court is set to continue the hearing, determining if the reports may be defined as public information under the RTI before legislative deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025