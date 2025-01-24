High Court Debates Public Access to CAG Reports Before Delhi Polls

The Delhi High Court examined a petition on Friday concerning the public disclosure of CAG reports on Delhi's governance, ahead of forthcoming elections. The petitioner, Brij Mohan, emphasized the voters' right to be informed about the city's financial health, referencing the Right to Information Act and Article 19 of the Constitution.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya led the bench, noting that Article 151 requires reports to be tabled in the legislature. The court indicated that while the public has a right to know, this right cannot infringe upon constitutional obligations. The senior counsel was asked to present legal grounds for releasing the reports publicly.

Amid discussions, the CAG reports, critical of Delhi government's policies, including past excise policies, were noted as significant for voter awareness. The court is set to continue the hearing, determining if the reports may be defined as public information under the RTI before legislative deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)