Escalating Tensions: Congo's M23 Conflict Threatens Regional Stability

The ongoing conflict in Congo’s east involving the rebel group M23 poses a risk of escalating into a wider regional war, warns U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Accusations fly between Congo and Rwanda as the situation worsens, affecting thousands of civilians and threatening the city of Goma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:12 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has raised alarms over the potential for Congo's escalating M23 conflict to spiral into a regional war. Congolese troops are currently engaged in fierce battles against rebel advances near the largest eastern city, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee.

The M23 group, led by Tutsis, has intensified fighting in Congo’s mineral-rich east since the start of the year, capturing more territory than ever before. The rebel Congo River Alliance, which includes M23, announced plans to seize Goma, a city housing over a million people, on Friday.

The U.N. and Congo accuse neighboring Rwanda of supporting the three-year insurgency with troops and weapons, a claim Rwanda denies. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted the conflict’s devastating impact on civilians and warned of a broader regional war risk. The crisis has led to a doubling of displaced people to 400,000 as hospitals near capacity. The U.N. reports intensifying battles near Goma with families fleeing to the city for safety as the area sees ongoing combat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

