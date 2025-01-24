Left Menu

Afghans Plead for Humanitarian Visa Extensions Amidst US Program Pause

Afghan refugees in Pakistan have urged the government to extend their visas following the suspension of US refugee programs by President Donald Trump. This suspension has left thousands in uncertainty as they await resettlement. Refugees facing difficult conditions now plead for international assistance.

Afghans Plead for Humanitarian Visa Extensions Amidst US Program Pause
Afghan refugees in Pakistan are appealing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ease visa restrictions after President Donald Trump's administration paused the US Refugee Admissions Programme. Many fear arrest and deportation as their visas expire amid this suspension announced in January.

Approximately 20,000 Afghans are in Pakistan, waiting to be approved for resettlement in the US. The Trump administration's decision has disrupted travel plans for over 1,600 Afghans prepared to relocate. Uncertainty looms as Pakistan has not received formal notice from the US government regarding this stoppage.

Advocacy groups urge both the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organisation for Migration to step in and assist. Highlighting dire living conditions, they call for a temporary extension of visas to cover this uncertain period. Meanwhile, the Taliban's policies continue to affect Afghans, especially depriving girls of education.

