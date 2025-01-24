Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Special Assembly Sitting for CAG Reports Before Elections

The Delhi High Court declined requests to convene a special assembly session for tabling CAG reports prior to upcoming elections, citing impracticality. The court emphasized constitutional requirements to table the reports post-elections and noted delays by the AAP government in fulfilling its obligations.

  • India

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea to hold a special session of the state assembly to present several Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on governance. The court stated that organizing such a session just days before elections was 'impractical.'

Justice Sachin Datta highlighted the constitutional necessity of tabling the audit reports and instructed the Delhi government to place them in the assembly promptly after the elections. The situation, where the current assembly's term is nearing its end, precludes a special sitting, and the Public Accounts Committee's examination will proceed when the new assembly convenes.

The court noted an 'inordinate delay' by the AAP government in presenting the reports and criticized their 'disdainful disregard' for constitutional duties. Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and BJP MLAs filed a petition seeking a session to table the reports. The government and speaker's counsel opposed the timing, citing the proximity of elections, deeming it non-urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

