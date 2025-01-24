Left Menu

UN Halts Travel to Houthi-Controlled Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

The United Nations has suspended all travel to areas controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels due to the detention of UN staffers. This action follows the Houthis' temporary detainment of personnel linked to the US Embassy in Sanaa and aid organizations, amid efforts to ease regional tensions.

The United Nations announced Friday the suspension of all travel to Yemen regions under Houthi rebel control, in response to the detention of UN employees by the rebels.

This decision follows the Houthis' recent detention of UN staff members and individuals connected to the shuttered US Embassy in Sanaa, alongside aid organizations.

While the Houthis have not formally responded to the UN's travel suspension, it coincides with their recent attempts to scale back aggression on shipping routes and Israel following a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

