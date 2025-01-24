Left Menu

Controversy Over Vengaivayal Chargesheet Sparks Demand for CBI Probe

The Tamil Nadu Crime-Branch CID's chargesheet accusing SC community members in the 2022 Vengaivayal human faeces contamination case has drawn criticism. Allegations of bias have surfaced, with calls for the case to be handed over to the CBI for a more impartial investigation amid widespread dissatisfaction with the findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Crime-Branch CID has concluded its investigation into the 2022 Vengaivayal case, which involved human faeces found in an overhead water tank serving the SC/ST community, by filing a chargesheet against three individuals, according to a senior police official.

Despite this development, P Shanmugam, Tamil Nadu's CPI(M) secretary, expressed discontentment, describing the chargesheet as 'unacceptable' since it charged members from the affected community. Shanmugam has subsequently urged the state government to transfer the case to the CBI for a fairer probe.

Senior political figures and organizations, including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, have voiced their concerns, highlighting the gravity of accusing members of the SC community as culprits. Calls to reject the chargesheet continue, as demands grow for a CBI-led inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

