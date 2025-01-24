Actors Named in Multi-Marketing Scam: FIR Filed

Left Menu

An FIR has been filed against 13 individuals, including actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, for alleged cheating and breach of trust. The complaint, lodged by Vipul Antil, accuses a multi-marketing cooperative society of defrauding investors through dubious financial schemes, with brand endorsements from the actors questioned.

An FIR has been registered against 13 individuals, including renowned actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, following allegations of cheating and breach of trust.

The complaint, filed by Sonipat resident Vipul Antil, targets a multi-marketing company accused of duping investors via deceptive financial schemes. According to the Additional Commissioner of Police, Murthal, Sonipat, the alleged scam involved a cooperative society developed under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act. Brand ambassadors Talpade and Nath are accused of enticing investments from the public due to their celebrity endorsements.

The FIR, lodged on January 22, reveals that the society initially honored returns but later failed to provide maturity amounts, leaving investors in distress. Investors were given excuses of 'system upgrades' before losing contact with society officials. The Economic Offences Wing is now handling the investigation.

