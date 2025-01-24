Left Menu

EU's Competitive Edge: Simplifying Red Tape and Embracing Innovation

The European Union is focusing on AI, biotech, and clean energy to enhance global competitiveness, as revealed in a draft European Commission paper. The paper aims to simplify business regulations, counter US and China competition, and proposes strategies for innovation and productivity growth over two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:01 IST
EU's Competitive Edge: Simplifying Red Tape and Embracing Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is gearing up to enhance its global competitiveness by focusing on artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and affordable clean energy, according to a draft paper by the European Commission. The bloc is under pressure to simplify business regulations amid competition from the United States and China.

President Trump has added to the EU's regulatory pressure by threatening new tariffs on exports and calling for reduced regulation at the recent Davos meeting. In response, the European Commission is preparing a Competitiveness Compass with 29 proposed measures to boost productivity and innovation over the next two years.

The paper emphasizes the urgency of adopting these strategies to secure Europe's future as an economic leader. France is also advocating for less red tape, pushing for delays in new rules to ensure EU companies remain competitive against their US counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025