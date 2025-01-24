Iraqi Border Guards Clash with PKK Fighters

In a fatal encounter on Friday, two Iraqi border guards were killed during a skirmish with fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), according to the Iraqi interior ministry.

The incident occurred near Zakho, a town located at the border with Turkey, when the PKK militants were refused passage through an Iraqi Kurdish border post, as detailed by security sources. A third border guard sustained injuries during the altercation.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been engaged in conflict with Turkey since 1984, pursuing the goal of establishing an independent Kurdish state. Turkish forces have occasionally crossed into northern Iraq in attempts to neutralize PKK militants.

