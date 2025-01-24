Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Greenlights Cannabis Pilot Study and Advances Medical Infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approved a cannabis cultivation pilot study for industrial and medicinal use. They extended a relief package for fire-affected Tandi village families and sanctioned robotic surgery equipment for medical colleges. Initiatives to boost tourism and improve transport services were also greenlit, alongside governance reforms.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved a pilot study on cannabis cultivation, aimed at evaluating its potential industrial and medicinal applications. This initiative will be led by Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya and Dr. Y.S. Parmar University, with the Agriculture Department as the nodal body.

In a disaster relief move, the state extended aid to fire-affected families in Tandi village, Kullu, offering Rs 7 lakh for fully damaged homes. Additionally, state-of-the-art robotic surgery equipment has been allocated to AIMSS Chamiyana, Shimla, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College for advanced healthcare services.

The cabinet also sanctioned a new ropeway for Kullu tourism and approved luxury buses for HRTC to enhance transport services. Governance reforms included bringing several administrative posts under state cadre. A presentation on hydro project revival and education department restructuring was delivered.

