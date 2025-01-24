Left Menu

Escalating Crisis in Ethiopia's Amhara Region: A Humanitarian and Security Challenge

Recent clashes between Ethiopian forces and Amhara militiamen have resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians in the Amhara region. A state-appointed rights body reports severe rights abuses amidst limited information due to communication restrictions. The conflict follows the end of the Tigray war, intensifying Ethiopia's security crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:34 IST
Escalating Crisis in Ethiopia's Amhara Region: A Humanitarian and Security Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ethiopian forces and Amhara militiamen have, in recent months, been engaged in a deadly conflict in Ethiopia's second-largest region, resulting in dozens of civilian deaths, according to a state-appointed rights body.

The fighting, primarily between the military and local Fano militiamen, erupted after the conclusion of the civil war in the neighboring Tigray region and has been identified as Ethiopia's most significant security crisis since then.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) reports at least 115 civilian deaths between September and December 2023, on top of the 740 reported in June. However, due to communication restrictions and challenging conditions, these numbers may not provide a complete picture of the rights abuses occurring over this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025