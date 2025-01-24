Escalating Crisis in Ethiopia's Amhara Region: A Humanitarian and Security Challenge

Ethiopian forces and Amhara militiamen have, in recent months, been engaged in a deadly conflict in Ethiopia's second-largest region, resulting in dozens of civilian deaths, according to a state-appointed rights body.

The fighting, primarily between the military and local Fano militiamen, erupted after the conclusion of the civil war in the neighboring Tigray region and has been identified as Ethiopia's most significant security crisis since then.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) reports at least 115 civilian deaths between September and December 2023, on top of the 740 reported in June. However, due to communication restrictions and challenging conditions, these numbers may not provide a complete picture of the rights abuses occurring over this period.

