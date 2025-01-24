Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh is at forefront in building world-class institutional infrastructure-Vice President

From a "Bimaru" state to a global governance model, Uttar Pradesh's development sets new benchmarks in law and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh is at forefront in building world-class institutional infrastructure-Vice President
“Once labeled a ‘Bimaru’ state, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a 180-degree transformation. It is now recognized for its law and order, governance, and development,” the Vice President said. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Hon'ble Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting its evolution into a model state of good governance and world-class institutional infrastructure. Speaking as the Chief Guest at the inaugural event of Uttar Pradesh Day, Shri Dhankhar celebrated the state’s dynamic transformation and its significant contribution to India's development narrative.

A Saga of Transformation

“Once labeled a ‘Bimaru’ state, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a 180-degree transformation. It is now recognized for its law and order, governance, and development,” the Vice President said. He credited CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership since 2017, stating, “The Mahant of Gorakhnath Temple has become the charioteer of Uttar Pradesh’s success story, ushering in qualitative and quantitative progress.”

Shri Dhankhar emphasized Uttar Pradesh's cultural and spiritual significance, drawing attention to its landmarks such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and Vrindavan. He remarked, “This land, enriched by divine blessings and historical contributions, has emerged as a symbol of governance excellence and progress.”

Development Achievements

The Vice President commended the improved law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, which had previously been a major concern. “The transformation in law and order is extraordinary. Today, the state has become a symbol of safety and discipline, enabling a conducive environment for investment and growth,” he said.

He also highlighted the infrastructure projects, such as new expressways, metro systems, and digital connectivity initiatives, which are placing Uttar Pradesh on par with global standards.

People-Centric Governance

The Vice President praised the state’s commitment to people-centric policies rooted in Raj Dharma, stating, “This region is now a laboratory for governance that prioritizes its people. Uttar Pradesh’s pace of development is unprecedented and is a model for other states to emulate.”

Referring to India’s rise to become the fifth-largest global economy, Shri Dhankhar drew parallels to Uttar Pradesh’s revival: “Just as Prime Minister Modi transformed India into a superpower through vision and execution, CM Yogi has redefined Uttar Pradesh’s identity, making it a beacon of hope and development.”

Inclusive Celebrations

The Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations extended across all 75 districts, showcasing the state’s achievements in sectors such as agriculture, education, tourism, and healthcare. The event included cultural programs, exhibitions, and the launch of key initiatives, reflecting the state’s diverse heritage and modern advancements.

A Vision for the Future

The Vice President concluded with optimism about Uttar Pradesh’s future, stating, “This state has demonstrated that determined leadership and robust policies can change the course of history. Uttar Pradesh stands tall as a symbol of pride and progress.”

The event was attended by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries who reiterated their commitment to driving Uttar Pradesh toward greater heights.

Additional Information

As part of the Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations, the government announced several initiatives, including:

  • Skill development programs targeting rural youth.
  • An agriculture technology park to enhance farming productivity.
  • Expanded healthcare facilities under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The state also launched a digital governance platform to ensure transparency and efficiency in public services, further solidifying its reputation as a hub for good governance.

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025