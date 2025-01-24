Uttar Pradesh is at forefront in building world-class institutional infrastructure-Vice President

Hon'ble Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting its evolution into a model state of good governance and world-class institutional infrastructure. Speaking as the Chief Guest at the inaugural event of Uttar Pradesh Day, Shri Dhankhar celebrated the state’s dynamic transformation and its significant contribution to India's development narrative.

A Saga of Transformation

“Once labeled a ‘Bimaru’ state, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a 180-degree transformation. It is now recognized for its law and order, governance, and development,” the Vice President said. He credited CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership since 2017, stating, “The Mahant of Gorakhnath Temple has become the charioteer of Uttar Pradesh’s success story, ushering in qualitative and quantitative progress.”

Shri Dhankhar emphasized Uttar Pradesh's cultural and spiritual significance, drawing attention to its landmarks such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and Vrindavan. He remarked, “This land, enriched by divine blessings and historical contributions, has emerged as a symbol of governance excellence and progress.”

Development Achievements

The Vice President commended the improved law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, which had previously been a major concern. “The transformation in law and order is extraordinary. Today, the state has become a symbol of safety and discipline, enabling a conducive environment for investment and growth,” he said.

He also highlighted the infrastructure projects, such as new expressways, metro systems, and digital connectivity initiatives, which are placing Uttar Pradesh on par with global standards.

People-Centric Governance

The Vice President praised the state’s commitment to people-centric policies rooted in Raj Dharma, stating, “This region is now a laboratory for governance that prioritizes its people. Uttar Pradesh’s pace of development is unprecedented and is a model for other states to emulate.”

Referring to India’s rise to become the fifth-largest global economy, Shri Dhankhar drew parallels to Uttar Pradesh’s revival: “Just as Prime Minister Modi transformed India into a superpower through vision and execution, CM Yogi has redefined Uttar Pradesh’s identity, making it a beacon of hope and development.”

Inclusive Celebrations

The Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations extended across all 75 districts, showcasing the state’s achievements in sectors such as agriculture, education, tourism, and healthcare. The event included cultural programs, exhibitions, and the launch of key initiatives, reflecting the state’s diverse heritage and modern advancements.

A Vision for the Future

The Vice President concluded with optimism about Uttar Pradesh’s future, stating, “This state has demonstrated that determined leadership and robust policies can change the course of history. Uttar Pradesh stands tall as a symbol of pride and progress.”

The event was attended by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries who reiterated their commitment to driving Uttar Pradesh toward greater heights.

Additional Information

As part of the Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations, the government announced several initiatives, including:

Skill development programs targeting rural youth.

An agriculture technology park to enhance farming productivity.

Expanded healthcare facilities under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The state also launched a digital governance platform to ensure transparency and efficiency in public services, further solidifying its reputation as a hub for good governance.