Gurugram Police Nab Woman in Rs 11.45 Lakh Cyber Fraud Scandal

A woman, Priya Sharma, was arrested by Gurugram cyber police for her alleged role in an Rs 11.45-lakh cyber fraud. Police recovered multiple financial documents from her possession. The fraud victim reported being deceived into investing in the share market, leading to the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:55 IST
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram cyber police have apprehended a woman accused of participating in a Rs 11.45-lakh cyber fraud scheme, authorities disclosed on Friday.

The police seized bill books from businesses, 10 ATM cards, six bank passbooks, six cheque books, and a mobile phone from the suspect's possession.

The accused, Priya Sharma from Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly facilitated cybercriminals by providing a current bank account, earning Rs 50,000 for her involvement. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

