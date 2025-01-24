Gurugram Police Nab Woman in Rs 11.45 Lakh Cyber Fraud Scandal

In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram cyber police have apprehended a woman accused of participating in a Rs 11.45-lakh cyber fraud scheme, authorities disclosed on Friday.

The police seized bill books from businesses, 10 ATM cards, six bank passbooks, six cheque books, and a mobile phone from the suspect's possession.

The accused, Priya Sharma from Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly facilitated cybercriminals by providing a current bank account, earning Rs 50,000 for her involvement. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)