Controversies Arise in Madhya Pradesh Over Liquor Ban and Industrial Waste Disposal

Madhya Pradesh has banned liquor shops in 17 holy towns, prompting Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to call for additional bans on illegal drug sales and gambling in these areas. He also questioned the state's disposal of Union Carbide waste and highlighted factionalism issues within his party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:01 IST
In a significant move, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to close liquor shops in 17 holy towns, sparking reactions from various political quarters. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has called for further bans on illegal activities such as drug sales and gambling around these religious sites.

Singh raised concerns about the liquor ban's effectiveness, citing examples from states like Gujarat and Bihar. He highlighted the irony of these dry states having some of the best arrangements for alcohol supply. Additionally, he questioned the rationale behind relocating 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste from Bhopal to Pithampur.

Further controversy arose when Singh responded to state Congress president Jitu Patwari's remarks on factionalism within the party, and he pointed to alleged disrespectful actions by the local administration in Indore concerning important cultural statues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

