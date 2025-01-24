Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Initiatives at Nashik Cooperative Conference

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, participated as the Chief Guest at the prestigious "Cooperative Conference" held in Nashik. The event marked a significant milestone in bolstering the cooperative movement in India. Dignitaries present included Shri Murlidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Cooperation, and Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, alongside other notable personalities and officials.

Transforming Agriculture Through Cooperation and Science

In his address, Shri Shah paid homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, emphasizing the continued relevance of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan." He noted the integration of science and technology through initiatives like Nashik’s state-of-the-art soil testing laboratory. The laboratory will empower farmers with vital data on soil nutrients, pH levels, and appropriate fertilizer usage, enabling optimized agricultural practices and increased profitability.

Boosting Farmer Income with Cooperative-Led Initiatives

Shri Shah virtually inaugurated the Venkateshwara Cashew Processing Factory in Belgaon, which will process 24 tonnes of cashews daily, benefitting 18,000 farmers with fair pricing. He also highlighted Venkateshwara Cooperative’s efforts in promoting organic farming, introducing 1,500 Gir cows for eco-friendly practices, and utilizing cow dung and urine for bio-products.

He stressed the need for farmers to adopt organic farming and secure certifications to access better market prices. The National Cooperative Organic Limited (NCOL), launched under the Ministry of Cooperation, was presented as a revolutionary platform that transfers profits from certified organic produce sales directly into farmers' bank accounts.

Infrastructure, Modernization, and Multi-State Cooperatives

Shri Shah announced the creation of three new multi-state cooperative institutions, modeled after Amul, KRIBHCO, and IFFCO. These cooperatives aim to:

Facilitate exports of farmers' products. Preserve sweet and high-yielding seeds. Strengthen branding and marketing of organic produce.

He revealed plans to computerize all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), construct modern godowns, and introduce multifunctional PACS to enhance their scope of services.

Tax Reforms and Financial Aid

The Minister highlighted the government’s resolution of a ₹15,000 crore income tax dispute involving Maharashtra’s cooperative sugar mills. He also announced reductions in new taxes worth ₹46,000 crore and loans worth ₹10,000 crore provided to sugar mills through the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

Shri Shah lauded the Modi government’s ethanol blending initiative, which has turned cooperative sugar mills into profitable ventures. He criticized opposition parties for neglecting the cooperative sector during their tenure.

Expanding Crop Cultivation and Cooperative Integration

Shri Shah announced plans to promote cultivation of crops such as pomegranate, grapes, turmeric, mango, and saffron, while uniting farmers on a common platform to ensure fair pricing and market access. He also highlighted Venkateshwara Cooperative’s commendable work in solar energy, biofuel, fisheries, and water storage, calling it a model for future cooperatives.

Shri Shah emphasized the transformative potential of the cooperative sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation). He reiterated the government’s commitment to self-reliance and prosperity for farmers, calling cooperation the "most profound expression of self-reliance."

The event concluded with Shri Shah urging farmers and cooperatives to embrace innovation, sustainability, and collaboration to unlock their full potential in India’s agricultural and economic growth.