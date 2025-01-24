Coal India’s ‘Digi Vidya’ and CSR Initiatives Transform Education in Mining Regions

Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, virtually inaugurated digital classrooms in government schools across Jharkhand under the ‘Digi Vidya’ initiative. This transformative CSR project by Coal India Limited (CIL) subsidiaries aims to provide high-quality education to students in mining-affected areas of eight states, aligning with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

The event was attended by Shri PM Prasad, Chairman of CIL, Smt. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, and other senior officials from CIL, its subsidiaries, and the Ministry of Coal.

‘Digi Vidya’: Smart Classrooms for Equitable Education

The first phase of ‘Digi Vidya’ upgraded 272 government schools into smart classrooms. Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) implemented the initiative in 79 schools of Dhanbad district, investing ₹10.69 crores to benefit over 100,000 students and 400 teachers. Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) extended the program to 193 schools across Jharkhand, impacting districts like Chatra, Bokaro, and Ranchi.

Shri Vikram Dev Dutt praised the initiative, emphasizing its role in bridging the education gap for remote and underprivileged areas. "Digital classrooms enable students to access global knowledge and prepare them for a technology-driven future," he said.

Supporting Higher Education and Skill Development

Under its CSR program, CMPDI (Ranchi) supported 20 students in completing a two-year Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant at LNJP Paramedical Institute, Bahera. Certificates were awarded by senior officials, with Shri Ajay Kumar, Director (T/P&D), highlighting the program’s goal to enable rural youth to pursue meaningful careers.

Infrastructure Development Projects

In Odisha, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) launched "Project Sambalpur Sikshotthan – MCL Ke Shayog Say," aimed at improving educational infrastructure in Sambalpur district. The project will provide 20,617 dual-desk benches to 809 elementary schools, benefiting over 40,000 students annually.

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) implemented a ₹1.46 crore project to renovate infrastructure in three schools in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.

As part of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL)’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations, the "Happy School" project introduced the Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) concept in five Nagpur Municipal Corporation schools. This redesign benefits 1,055 students and fosters an engaging learning environment.

A Commitment to Community Welfare

The Ministry of Coal emphasized the holistic impact of these projects. Smt. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, noted that these efforts bring parity in education between rural and urban schools. Shri PM Prasad, Chairman, CIL, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to equitable education in mining regions.

Coal India’s CSR projects, from digital classrooms to enhanced infrastructure, underline its dedication to uplifting mining-affected communities. These initiatives not only transform education but also pave the way for sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Upcoming Plans

CIL plans to expand ‘Digi Vidya’ to more schools in upcoming phases, ensuring comprehensive coverage of mining regions. New programs focusing on renewable energy, vocational training, and sustainability are also in development to further empower local communities.