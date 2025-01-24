Madhya Pradesh Plans Tribute: University Named 'Centre of Excellence'
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister announced plans to develop Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University into a 'Centre of Excellence' with a Rs 25 crore investment. The decision is seen as a strategic move by BJP ahead of Congress' rally in Mhow. The flyover in Bhopal will also be named after Ambedkar.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared that Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Science in Mhow, Indore, will be developed as a 'Centre of Excellence'. The announcement was made during a special cabinet meeting held in the historic region of Maheshwar.
Yadav confirmed the allocation of Rs 25 crore to enhance the university's infrastructure, including the establishment of a law faculty. The meeting took place to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the illustrious Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai.
These developments are seen as the BJP's response to the Congress' upcoming 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow. Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi siblings, are slated to participate in the rally, which could intensify political rivalries in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status
BJP Accuses Kejriwal in Alleged 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal
Allegations Escalate Between BJP and AAP Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy
Political Turmoil: Congress MLA Implicated in Tragic Death
BJP Criticizes INDI Alliance for Lack of Mission Amid Delhi Polls