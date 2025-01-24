Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Plans Tribute: University Named 'Centre of Excellence'

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister announced plans to develop Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University into a 'Centre of Excellence' with a Rs 25 crore investment. The decision is seen as a strategic move by BJP ahead of Congress' rally in Mhow. The flyover in Bhopal will also be named after Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:25 IST
Madhya Pradesh Plans Tribute: University Named 'Centre of Excellence'
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared that Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Science in Mhow, Indore, will be developed as a 'Centre of Excellence'. The announcement was made during a special cabinet meeting held in the historic region of Maheshwar.

Yadav confirmed the allocation of Rs 25 crore to enhance the university's infrastructure, including the establishment of a law faculty. The meeting took place to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the illustrious Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai.

These developments are seen as the BJP's response to the Congress' upcoming 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow. Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi siblings, are slated to participate in the rally, which could intensify political rivalries in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025