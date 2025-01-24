Madhya Pradesh Plans Tribute: University Named 'Centre of Excellence'

In a significant political move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared that Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Science in Mhow, Indore, will be developed as a 'Centre of Excellence'. The announcement was made during a special cabinet meeting held in the historic region of Maheshwar.

Yadav confirmed the allocation of Rs 25 crore to enhance the university's infrastructure, including the establishment of a law faculty. The meeting took place to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the illustrious Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai.

These developments are seen as the BJP's response to the Congress' upcoming 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow. Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi siblings, are slated to participate in the rally, which could intensify political rivalries in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)