Tortoise Trafficking Tracked: A Growing Threat to Wildlife

In a concerning development highlighting the reach of wildlife trafficking, over 100 baby tortoises have been repatriated to Tanzania from Thailand, according to the international police organization, Interpol. The return serves as critical evidence in a legal case against a sophisticated wildlife smuggling network.

The tortoises, initially found concealed in the luggage of a Ukrainian woman at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok over two years ago, have mostly perished—98 have died—since their discovery. Nonetheless, the entire consignment was handed over in a formal ceremony attended by officials from Thailand and Tanzania.

This case underscores the role of organized crime in global wildlife trafficking. The smuggler, who initially evaded capture, was later arrested in Bulgaria, aiding authorities in unraveling a larger network. The case has led to multiple arrests in a joint operation involving international law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)