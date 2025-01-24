Left Menu

Tortoise Trafficking Tracked: A Growing Threat to Wildlife

More than a hundred baby tortoises, mainly deceased, were returned from Thailand to Tanzania as evidence against a wildlife smuggling network. Discovered at Bangkok's airport, these tortoises highlight the global impact of wildlife trafficking. Efforts led to arrests, showcasing how organized crime exploits vulnerable ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:33 IST
  • Thailand

In a concerning development highlighting the reach of wildlife trafficking, over 100 baby tortoises have been repatriated to Tanzania from Thailand, according to the international police organization, Interpol. The return serves as critical evidence in a legal case against a sophisticated wildlife smuggling network.

The tortoises, initially found concealed in the luggage of a Ukrainian woman at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok over two years ago, have mostly perished—98 have died—since their discovery. Nonetheless, the entire consignment was handed over in a formal ceremony attended by officials from Thailand and Tanzania.

This case underscores the role of organized crime in global wildlife trafficking. The smuggler, who initially evaded capture, was later arrested in Bulgaria, aiding authorities in unraveling a larger network. The case has led to multiple arrests in a joint operation involving international law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

