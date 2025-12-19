UN Rights Chief Urges Ceasefire in Escalating Thailand–Cambodia Conflict

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has expressed deep alarm over the escalating armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, warning that the use of air strikes, drones and heavy artillery in and around populated areas poses severe risks to civilians. He called for an immediate ceasefire and a return to dialogue.

“I am alarmed by reports that areas around villages and cultural sites are being struck by fighter jets, drones, and artillery,” Türk said, underscoring the urgent need to uphold international humanitarian law.

Civilian Deaths Rising as Strikes Spread Across Borders

Since fighting resumed on 7 December, Cambodia has reported 18 civilian deaths, while Thailand has reported one fatality. Strikes are occurring further from the border, hitting deeper into each country’s territory.

Among the locations reportedly struck are casino complexes and suspected scam centres in Cambodia. During an attack in O’smach, Oddor Meanchey on 8 December, a survivor told the UN Human Rights Office that one civilian was killed and two were injured.

Türk stressed that trafficked individuals forced to work in scam centres—many of them foreign nationals—are now in even greater danger and must be urgently evacuated.

International Law: Distinction, Necessity, Proportionality

The High Commissioner warned both countries that, under international humanitarian law, any attack must respect the principles of distinction, necessity and proportionality, and that all feasible precautions must be taken to protect civilians.

He emphasized that credible allegations of unlawful attacks must be promptly and independently investigated, and civilian infrastructure must never be the target.

Mass Displacement and Cross-Border Risks

The fighting has displaced an estimated 750,000 people, many fleeing homes in border regions now under fire.

Türk emphasized the need to:

ensure civilian protection

enable the safe return of displaced individuals

protect the rights and safety of Cambodian nationals in Thailand and Thai nationals in Cambodia

guarantee their freedom of movement and voluntary repatriation

He also reminded both governments of their commitments under the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel landmines.

Peace, Dialogue and Regional Stability

Calling for both countries to “cease fire immediately and return to dialogue,” Türk referred to the Joint Declaration for de-escalation agreed upon by Thailand and Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur in October.

He reaffirmed that the UN Human Rights Office stands ready to:

facilitate confidence-building measures

support peaceful dialogue

help ensure civilian welfare remains the priority

Preserving Longstanding Cooperation

Türk noted that Thailand and Cambodia share decades of cooperation grounded in common history, values and a mutual commitment to human rights.

“This conflict stands in stark contrast to that legacy of partnership,” he said. “Both nations have the tools and the ties to chart a path back to dialogue and lasting peace.”