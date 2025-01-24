Left Menu

Karnataka Drafts New Law Against Exploitative Microfinance Practices

The Karnataka government is preparing a new law to address public anger over exploitative microfinance companies. Minister H K Patil announced an urgent meeting to discuss the Karnataka Micro-Institution of Money Lending Bill. Public frustration arises from suicides and protests due to the government's inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:38 IST
Karnataka Drafts New Law Against Exploitative Microfinance Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is taking steps to address public outcry over predatory microfinance companies. Minister H K Patil revealed on Friday that the administration is in the process of drafting a new law aimed at curbing exploitative practices.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has scheduled a crucial meeting to be held on Saturday to examine the issue in detail. According to the Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, an urgent legislative intervention is seen as necessary to safeguard public interests.

The move comes in response to numerous incidents of suicides, displacements, and protests across Karnataka, as citizens criticize the government's previous lack of action against oppressive financial practices by microfinance institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025