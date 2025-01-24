Karnataka Drafts New Law Against Exploitative Microfinance Practices

The Karnataka government is taking steps to address public outcry over predatory microfinance companies. Minister H K Patil revealed on Friday that the administration is in the process of drafting a new law aimed at curbing exploitative practices.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has scheduled a crucial meeting to be held on Saturday to examine the issue in detail. According to the Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, an urgent legislative intervention is seen as necessary to safeguard public interests.

The move comes in response to numerous incidents of suicides, displacements, and protests across Karnataka, as citizens criticize the government's previous lack of action against oppressive financial practices by microfinance institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)