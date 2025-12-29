West Bengal's Electoral Revisions: A Relief for Senior Voters

In a significant move, the West Bengal CEO office has issued fresh directives to district election authorities to efficiently manage cases of 'unmapped' voters resulting from data conversion errors linked to the 2002 electoral rolls. The updated protocols emphasize on safeguarding the interests of elderly and vulnerable voters.

The Trinamool Congress, with general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the forefront, welcomed this decision. Banerjee highlighted that the party had previously raised concerns regarding these issues with election authorities. In response, steps are being implemented to alleviate challenges for affected voters.

The directives call for special consideration for electors aged 85 and above, as well as those with health conditions or disabilities. They may not be required to attend personal hearings upon request. Election officials are advised to conduct verifications at voter residences and to bypass unnecessary in-person processes where possible to minimize hardship.