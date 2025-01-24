Supreme Court Slams Husband for Neglecting Estranged Wife and Daughters
In a recent case, the Supreme Court condemned a man for expelling his estranged wife and daughters from their home, comparing his actions to animal behavior. The court demanded financial support be provided to his daughters for any favorable ruling and highlighted the brutality of his actions.
The Supreme Court, on Friday, delivered a scathing rebuke to a man who evicted his estranged wife and minor daughters from their shared home, labeling his conduct as akin to animal behavior.
The case, overseen by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, reflects a grim tale where the accused was previously convicted of torturing his wife for dowry. The Supreme Court demanded the man provide financial support to his daughters as a condition for further court consideration.
While the initial sentence from a trial court was adjusted by the Jharkhand High Court, increasing the fine but reducing the prison term, the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings emphasize a strong moral stand against such cruelty.
