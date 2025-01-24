Supreme Court Slams Husband for Neglecting Estranged Wife and Daughters

The Supreme Court, on Friday, delivered a scathing rebuke to a man who evicted his estranged wife and minor daughters from their shared home, labeling his conduct as akin to animal behavior.

The case, overseen by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, reflects a grim tale where the accused was previously convicted of torturing his wife for dowry. The Supreme Court demanded the man provide financial support to his daughters as a condition for further court consideration.

While the initial sentence from a trial court was adjusted by the Jharkhand High Court, increasing the fine but reducing the prison term, the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings emphasize a strong moral stand against such cruelty.

(With inputs from agencies.)