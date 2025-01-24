Hamas Armed Wing Announces Imminent Release of Israeli Hostages

In a significant development under the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement, the armed branch of Hamas has announced the names of four Israeli hostages scheduled for release.

The spokesman for Izzeldeen al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, confirmed that Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag will be freed the following day.

This release marks another step forward in the tentative peace efforts between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)