Justice Department Releases Epstein Files, Sparks Political Firestorm

The U.S. Justice Department has unveiled thousands of redacted documents linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The release notably omits significant references to former President Donald Trump, while heavily featuring Democratic ex-President Bill Clinton.

The documents include allegations dating back to 1996 of Epstein's involvement in child pornography, with a complaint filed by Maria Farmer stating that the FBI failed to act at the time. The files are being released as part of congressional legislation demanding full disclosure.

Despite the Justice Department's move to highlight Clinton's connections, many documents relating to Trump, his associations, and Epstein's investigation remain undisclosed, fueling political tensions ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

