Ski Resort Inferno: Quest for Justice Ignites

The number of detainees linked to the deadly hotel fire at a ski resort in Turkey has climbed to 14, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday.

Addressing his party in Malatya, Erdogan reaffirmed his dedication to bringing anyone who prioritized profit over safety to justice.

The blaze at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, a popular destination in northwestern Turkey, claimed 78 lives, including 36 children. It erupted as schools commenced a two-week winter break, trapping many of the 238 registered guests. Eyewitness accounts point to serious safety lapses, including insufficient emergency exits and fire alarms.

The catastrophe has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting demands for accountability and answers to negligence and safety violations.

In response, investigators have apprehended 14 individuals, including the hotel's owner, staff, and municipal officials, as the search for justice continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)