Left Menu

Ski Resort Inferno: Quest for Justice Ignites

President Erdogan vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the hotel fire in Kartalkaya that killed 78, including 36 children. The incident has sparked outrage over safety neglect and led to 14 arrests. Witnesses noted inadequate fire safety measures at the hotel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:15 IST
Ski Resort Inferno: Quest for Justice Ignites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The number of detainees linked to the deadly hotel fire at a ski resort in Turkey has climbed to 14, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday.

Addressing his party in Malatya, Erdogan reaffirmed his dedication to bringing anyone who prioritized profit over safety to justice.

The blaze at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, a popular destination in northwestern Turkey, claimed 78 lives, including 36 children. It erupted as schools commenced a two-week winter break, trapping many of the 238 registered guests. Eyewitness accounts point to serious safety lapses, including insufficient emergency exits and fire alarms.

The catastrophe has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting demands for accountability and answers to negligence and safety violations.

In response, investigators have apprehended 14 individuals, including the hotel's owner, staff, and municipal officials, as the search for justice continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025