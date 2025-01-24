Seven Legislative Bills Await Approval from Governor Gehlot

In Karnataka, seven crucial legislative bills remain pending for approval from the state's governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot. The state's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, confirmed this development on Friday, emphasizing the government's efforts in pursuing the matter with the governor.

Governor Gehlot has requested clarifications on these bills, a situation that the minister describes as part of the procedural discussions between the parliamentary affairs and the governor's office. Patil refrained from commenting further on potential future actions should these bills remain uncleared.

Among the pending legislation are four bills from the December 2024 Belagavi session, which include amendments to various state authorities and universities. Additionally, the governor awaits clarifications on another set of bills concerning cooperative societies and Hindu religious institutions. The Code of Civil Procedure Bill awaits presidential assent since January 2025.

