Judge Challenges Deportation Orders Amidst Legal Dispute

A federal judge has demanded the Trump administration disclose the names of migrants flown from Guantanamo Bay to El Salvador amidst concerns of possible court order violations. The judge questions if the deportations were conducted without Homeland Security's backing, despite claims the Department of Defense handled them independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 01:52 IST
A federal judge has demanded that the Trump administration release the names of migrants recently flown from the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay to El Salvador. This comes amid allegations that the administration may have violated a previous court order that restricted deportations without proper consideration for migrants' safety.

During a hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy stated that identifying these individuals is vital to evaluate whether their deportation breached his March ruling. This order was initially set to limit the Homeland Security Department from deporting individuals to third countries without allowing them to express safety concerns.

While the Defense Department reportedly conducted the flights, Murphy questioned how this could occur without Homeland Security's involvement. The controversy highlights ongoing judicial scrutiny over the administration's deportation practices, especially concerning Venezuelan migrants linked to the Tren de Aragua gang held in El Salvador.

