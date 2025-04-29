Lebanon's Leadership Urged to Act Against Israeli Attacks

The deputy leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, Naim Kassem, has urged the Lebanese government to intensify its efforts to stop ongoing Israeli airstrikes that continue despite a ceasefire agreement. Kassem emphasized that Hezbollah has fully adhered to the arrangement that ended the conflict in November.

The Israeli military, however, claims to have conducted over 50 airstrikes in response to Hezbollah's alleged breaches of the ceasefire. Recently, an airstrike targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, marking the third strike since the November truce. The Israeli military reported targeting a precision-guided missile facility.

Kassem has called on Lebanese officials to exert pressure on the United States, asserting that American interests align with Lebanese stability. He insists on the need for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon, cease its attacks, and release captured Lebanese citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)