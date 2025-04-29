Left Menu

Lebanon's Leadership Urged to Act Against Israeli Attacks

Hezbollah's deputy leader demands the Lebanese government press for an end to Israeli airstrikes, asserting that Hezbollah adheres to the ceasefire. Tensions rise as Israel conducts frequent strikes, citing Hezbollah's violations, while Lebanon faces repeated assaults since November's truce and calls for international intervention.

Updated: 29-04-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 01:49 IST
Lebanon's Leadership Urged to Act Against Israeli Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Lebanon
  • Lebanon

The deputy leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, Naim Kassem, has urged the Lebanese government to intensify its efforts to stop ongoing Israeli airstrikes that continue despite a ceasefire agreement. Kassem emphasized that Hezbollah has fully adhered to the arrangement that ended the conflict in November.

The Israeli military, however, claims to have conducted over 50 airstrikes in response to Hezbollah's alleged breaches of the ceasefire. Recently, an airstrike targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, marking the third strike since the November truce. The Israeli military reported targeting a precision-guided missile facility.

Kassem has called on Lebanese officials to exert pressure on the United States, asserting that American interests align with Lebanese stability. He insists on the need for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon, cease its attacks, and release captured Lebanese citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

