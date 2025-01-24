Left Menu

Tragic Blast in Bhandara: CM Announces Aid

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh financial aid for families of workers killed in a Bhandara ordnance factory blast. The explosion occurred at 10:40 AM, killing eight and injuring five, according to officials. The ex-gratia was announced by the Chief Minister's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:43 IST
On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a financial relief package for families affected by a fatal blast at an ordnance factory in Bhandara district. The aid, amounting to Rs 5 lakh per family, is meant for those who lost loved ones in the tragic incident.

The explosion occurred at approximately 10:40 AM, leading to the untimely death of eight workers and injuries to five others. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and officials have been assessing the cause and impact of the blast.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a formal announcement of the ex-gratia payments later in the evening, underscoring the government's commitment to supporting the affected families through this difficult time.

