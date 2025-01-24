Tragic Blast in Bhandara: CM Announces Aid

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a financial relief package for families affected by a fatal blast at an ordnance factory in Bhandara district. The aid, amounting to Rs 5 lakh per family, is meant for those who lost loved ones in the tragic incident.

The explosion occurred at approximately 10:40 AM, leading to the untimely death of eight workers and injuries to five others. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and officials have been assessing the cause and impact of the blast.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a formal announcement of the ex-gratia payments later in the evening, underscoring the government's commitment to supporting the affected families through this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)