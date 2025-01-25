Colombian Leader Invokes Emergency Powers Amidst Catatumbo Turmoil

In a significant political move, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has enacted emergency powers to address the escalating violence plaguing the Catatumbo area, a notorious coca-growing region on the Venezuelan border. The decision followed a bloody turf war involving dissident rebel factions.

Petro's decree, effective for 90 days with potential extensions, permits measures such as curfews and traffic restrictions that would typically infringe on civil rights or necessitate congressional consent. This emergency declaration marks the first of its kind in Colombia in more than ten years, emphasizing the grave situation in this historically volatile country.

While critics accuse Petro of overstepping constitutional boundaries, supporters are optimistic that the measures could pave the way for enhanced infrastructure and essential services in Catatumbo. The recent outbreak of violence has resulted in at least 80 deaths and displaced around 36,000 people, showcasing the severe impact of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)