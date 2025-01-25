Trump's Immigration Enforcement Push

The Trump administration has moved to simplify the process for state and local law enforcement to aid in immigration enforcement and detention efforts. This decision, driven by an alleged 'mass influx' of illegal immigrants, taps into an obscure immigration statute.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman outlined the legal basis for this maneuver in a memo issued Thursday. The memo underscores the administration's focus on tightening immigration controls amid a surge in unlawful entries.

This strategy signifies a significant escalation in the administration's approach to immigration enforcement, as it amplifies the role of local enforcement agencies in federal immigration matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)