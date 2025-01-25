Rodrigue Petitot, a prominent protest leader in French-ruled Martinique, was released from prison on Friday. A local court handed him a one-year suspended sentence for illegally entering state property during demonstrations over living costs.

Petitot, known locally as "Le R", spearheaded last year's protests highlighting stark poverty and high living costs on the Caribbean island. The court found him guilty of pressuring police forces to allow entry into the governor's residence during a visit by France's overseas territories minister, as well as intimidation and verbal assault.

While under house arrest completing a separate 10-month sentence, Petitot maintains his innocence and criticizes the justice system for favoring oppressors. His release was celebrated by supporters as a victory, and his lawyer hailed the decision for averting a potential 20-year sentence. Meanwhile, new legislation proposed by the French parliament hopes to address living costs, partially driven by systemic economic control from families tied to historical colonialism.

