Goa's Glittering Celebration: Christmas Brings Joy and Unity
Goa celebrated Christmas with midnight masses and festive lights. Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged peace, harmony, and unity. Tourists and locals enjoyed the vibrant festivities. Both leaders highlighted the enduring values of love, compassion, and kindness taught by Jesus, fostering community unity.
- Country:
- India
Christmas celebrations in Goa were marked by midnight masses on Thursday, with streets, markets, and homes adorned in festive lights. Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended wishes, emphasizing peace and harmony.
Thousands of devotees thronged churches to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. The celebrations saw vibrant decorations, including beautifully crafted cribs, as locals and tourists participated in the joyous event.
The holiday also kicked off the New Year tourist season, prompting police to conduct strict patrolling. Both the Governor and the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of values like love and compassion, urging all to foster unity and peaceful coexistence in Goa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- Christmas
- celebration
- fesitval
- Governor
- Chief Minister
- peace
- harmony
- unity
- tourists
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Pushes for Peace Amid Yemen's Escalating Tensions
Governors Push Back Against Offshore Wind Lease Suspension
Thailand and Cambodia's Tense Talks: A Border Peace Effort
Explosion Shatters Evening Peace in Maiduguri Mosque
Russians Anticipate Ukraine War Conclusion by 2026 Amid Peace Talks