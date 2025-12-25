Goa's Glittering Celebration: Christmas Brings Joy and Unity

Christmas celebrations in Goa were marked by midnight masses on Thursday, with streets, markets, and homes adorned in festive lights. Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended wishes, emphasizing peace and harmony.

Thousands of devotees thronged churches to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. The celebrations saw vibrant decorations, including beautifully crafted cribs, as locals and tourists participated in the joyous event.

The holiday also kicked off the New Year tourist season, prompting police to conduct strict patrolling. Both the Governor and the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of values like love and compassion, urging all to foster unity and peaceful coexistence in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)