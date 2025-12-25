Tarique Rahman's Triumphant Return: A Political Game-Changer

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), marked a significant moment in Bangladesh's political landscape by ending his 17-year self-imposed exile in the UK. Rahman, son of the ailing former premier Khaleda Zia, returns home, potentially positioning himself as a frontrunner for the prime ministerial race in the upcoming February elections.

Accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman, Rahman boarded a Biman Bangladesh flight from London and arrived at Sylhet Osmani Airport in Bangladesh early Thursday. His return has been eagerly anticipated by BNP leaders and activists, with extensive preparations made to welcome him back, including a reception program and brief stops on his way to Evercare Hospital.

The BNP's strategic maneuvering comes after it emerged as a significant force in the country's altered political landscape, a shift that occurred following the student-led July Uprising which toppled the former Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government. Rahman's homecoming is seen as a pivotal moment, sparking speculations and potential shifts in Bangladesh's future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)