Celebrating Democracy: Modi Commends Election Commission on National Voters' Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Election Commission on National Voters' Day for its efforts in empowering citizens to vote. He emphasized the importance of participation in democracy and lauded the Commission's use of technology to modernize polling processes, despite recent criticisms from the opposition.
On National Voters' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the Election Commission's relentless efforts in empowering citizens to engage in democratic processes. He took to platform X to emphasize the day's significance in celebrating democracy and encouraging voter participation.
Modi posted a clip from his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address, highlighting the Commission's commendable role in modernizing polling procedures. He underscored the importance of technology in bolstering voter empowerment.
Despite facing criticism from the opposition, the Prime Minister lauded the Commission for adapting to new challenges and praised its dedication to strengthening democracy in the country.
