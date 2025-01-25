Army's Midnight Skirmish in Kathua: A Forest Chase
Army troops engaged in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The confrontation, which took place in the early morning hours, did not result in any casualties. The terrorists, believed to be three, managed to flee into nearby forests, prompting an ongoing search operation.
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Saturday, a dramatic exchange of gunfire unfolded between Army troops and suspected terrorists in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported that the confrontation occurred after detection of suspicious movements near a temporary Army post in Batod panchayat.
The exchange of fire began around 1:20 am when sentries noticed suspect activities, promptly opening fire at the potential threat. The terrorists fired back, and the gunfight persisted intermittently for almost half an hour, said officials.
No casualties were reported from the incident, but the suspected terrorists, numbering three, escaped into the surrounding forest. The Army has since initiated a cordon-and-search operation to apprehend them, with more information forthcoming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
