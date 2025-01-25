Left Menu

Tragic Death in Baghpat: A Grim Tale of Innocence Lost

In Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, seven-year-old Afzal was tragically stabbed to death with scissors by his neighbor, an alleged drug addict named Shavez. After disappearing Thursday morning, Afzal's body was discovered in a sugarcane field. Shavez, taken into custody, confessed to the crime, revealing the murder's senselessness.

Updated: 25-01-2025 13:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-rending incident surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, where a seven-year-old boy was brutally killed. The young victim, Afzal, went missing on Thursday morning and was later found dead in a sugarcane field near Adampur village. Law enforcement officials revealed that the suspect, Shavez, 19, was a neighbor of the child.

Afzal's disappearance prompted his mother to search frantically, eventually leading the family to file a police complaint on Friday. Authorities swiftly acted, arresting the accused after confirming that Afzal was last seen with Shavez on the day of his disappearance.

Under interrogation, Shavez admitted to the heinous crime, driven by no apparent motive other than the influence of drugs. The authorities recovered the murder weapon, a pair of scissors, and are continuing investigations. Afzal's tragic death has cast a shadow of grief over the community, highlighting societal issues of drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

