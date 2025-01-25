MUDA Site Scandal: Chief Minister Under Scrutiny
The Lokayukta police submitted a report on the MUDA alternative site allotment case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife. The report was ahead of schedule due to a court holiday. Originating from a 2024 FIR, the case details questioned land transactions and site allotments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lokayukta police have submitted their report to the Special Court in Bengaluru concerning the high-profile MUDA alternative site allotment case, involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife.
This timely submission occurred ahead of the court hearing scheduled for January 27, adjusting for a court holiday on January 25.
The complex case originates from a 2024 FIR, following a complaint by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. It challenges the legality of specific land transactions and site allotments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
