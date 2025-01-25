Left Menu

Indiana Man Arrested for Threatening Government on TikTok

Douglas Thrams, a 23-year-old from Indiana, was arrested for using TikTok to incite violence against the government and former President Trump. He posted threatening videos and is now facing charges for making threats via interstate commerce. Thrams awaits a federal court appearance without legal representation.

In a startling case of social media-fueled threats, an Indiana resident has been apprehended by authorities. The 23-year-old, Douglas Thrams of Goshen, allegedly posted a series of videos on TikTok calling for violent actions against the government and former President Donald Trump.

According to the FBI, Thrams used the platform to convey chilling threats, one of which explicitly stated a desire to see Trump assassinated, urging, 'this time don't ... miss.' This bold assertion has led to an arrest and federal charges for using interstate commerce to convey threats.

Thrams remains in custody as he faces legal proceedings, with an initial appearance scheduled in a South Bend federal court. At present, he lacks legal representation, highlighting the seriousness of these charges as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

