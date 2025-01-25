Border Patrol Snaps Back: Calmer Frontiers Amid Trump's Emergency Declaration

The U.S.-Mexico border witnesses a period of unexpected tranquility as the number of migrant arrests plummet by more than 80%. This decline comes amidst President Donald Trump's declaration of a border emergency and the deployment of 1,500 active-duty troops to San Diego and El Paso.

Trump criticized former President Joe Biden's past policies, arguing they did not go far enough in restricting asylum. The recent figures show a significant drop in unauthorized crossings compared to previous years, signaling a return to more traditional roles for Border Patrol agents.

Nevertheless, the challenge of deporting people from faraway places persists. In areas like San Diego, agents focus on deceptively challenging terrain, while reports grow of increased smuggling activity. Trump's emergency orders may rely heavily on financial logistics and diplomatic negotiations with countries hesitant to repatriate their citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)