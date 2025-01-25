BSF's Frontline Vigil: Security Reviewed and Reinforced

Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Satish S Khandare, embarked on a three-day visit to examine the security status along the International Border in Jammu.

Khandare's itinerary included strategic meetings with field commanders in Kathua and Jammu, where he was briefed on operational preparedness and border management.

Praising the BSF troops for their unwavering commitment, Khandare emphasized the importance of maintaining strong border dominance to curtail anti-national activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)