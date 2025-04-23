Left Menu

Lt Gen Katiyar's Strategic Visit to Kathua Enhances Operational Vigilance

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Western Commander, reviewed operational readiness in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. His visit follows recent encounters with terrorists resulting in casualties. Katiyar commended the troops for their professionalism. The visit is significant following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the Western Commander of the Indian Army, conducted a strategic review of operational preparedness in the forward areas of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting ongoing security challenges.

The visit, occurring after recent skirmishes that led to the deaths of several terrorists and security personnel, underscores the importance of maintaining a heightened state of readiness in the sensitive region.

Katiyar praised the exceptional professionalism of the troops ensuring security. The visit comes in the aftermath of a terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, adding urgency to operational assessments.

