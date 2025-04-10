Left Menu

Illegal Poppy Cultivation Busted in J&K's Kathua District

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district seized over 120 kgs of illegally cultivated poppy plants. The operation unfolded in Thana Plassi after police acted on a tip-off about Makhan Lal's illicit activities. Over 1,700 plants were confiscated, resulting in Lal's arrest and legal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:55 IST
In a significant operation, police officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have successfully seized over 120 kilograms of illegally cultivated poppy plants. The raid took place in the Thana Plassi area following a tip-off about unauthorized activities.

The police operation targeted the property of Makhan Lal, where he was reportedly cultivating poppy plants for commercial purposes. Law enforcement discovered around 1,700 poppy plants weighing approximately 126 kilograms.

Makhan Lal has been detained, and authorities have registered a case, emphasizing the serious legal consequences for engaging in illegal narcotics cultivation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

