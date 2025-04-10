Illegal Poppy Cultivation Busted in J&K's Kathua District

In a significant operation, police officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have successfully seized over 120 kilograms of illegally cultivated poppy plants. The raid took place in the Thana Plassi area following a tip-off about unauthorized activities.

The police operation targeted the property of Makhan Lal, where he was reportedly cultivating poppy plants for commercial purposes. Law enforcement discovered around 1,700 poppy plants weighing approximately 126 kilograms.

Makhan Lal has been detained, and authorities have registered a case, emphasizing the serious legal consequences for engaging in illegal narcotics cultivation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)