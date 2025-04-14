Left Menu

Boost to Jammu and Kashmir's Economy: New Manufacturing Unit Launches in Kathua

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a new manufacturing unit in Jammu and Kashmir, signaling the growth of the region's industrial ecosystem. The move is part of efforts to boost employment and attract private investment, contributing to the 'Aatmanirbhar Union Territory' mission.

Updated: 14-04-2025 16:17 IST
In a significant move to bolster Jammu and Kashmir's economy, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in the region on Monday.

This initiative is a part of the broader mission to transform J&K into a self-reliant Union Territory through a dynamic industrial ecosystem.

With a notable investment of Rs 75 crore, the facility is expected to generate hundreds of jobs, drive local economic growth, and attract further private investments to the area.

