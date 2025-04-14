Boost to Jammu and Kashmir's Economy: New Manufacturing Unit Launches in Kathua

In a significant move to bolster Jammu and Kashmir's economy, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in the region on Monday.

This initiative is a part of the broader mission to transform J&K into a self-reliant Union Territory through a dynamic industrial ecosystem.

With a notable investment of Rs 75 crore, the facility is expected to generate hundreds of jobs, drive local economic growth, and attract further private investments to the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)