Hamas-Hostage Exchange in Gaza: Four Freed Amid Ceasefire

In a significant development in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Palestinian militant group Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners. This exchange is part of a ceasefire agreement aiming to end the 15-month war in the region.

The release took place on Saturday and was accompanied by jubilant scenes in Israel, although tempered by disappointment when another expected release did not materialize. The terms of the truce encountered hiccups, with Israeli military sources calling one aspect a breach.

The deal, mediated through intensive negotiations led by Qatar and Egypt and supported by the U.S., temporarily halts hostilities while the involved parties continue discussions on future phases to resolve the remaining hostage situation and troop withdrawal from Gaza.

