Left Menu

Hamas-Hostage Exchange in Gaza: Four Freed Amid Ceasefire

Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners under a ceasefire agreement, marking efforts to end the prolonged Gaza conflict. The release was welcomed with joy in Israel, though mixed with disappointment as another expected release did not occur. The situation remains tense with ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:29 IST
Hamas-Hostage Exchange in Gaza: Four Freed Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Palestinian militant group Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners. This exchange is part of a ceasefire agreement aiming to end the 15-month war in the region.

The release took place on Saturday and was accompanied by jubilant scenes in Israel, although tempered by disappointment when another expected release did not materialize. The terms of the truce encountered hiccups, with Israeli military sources calling one aspect a breach.

The deal, mediated through intensive negotiations led by Qatar and Egypt and supported by the U.S., temporarily halts hostilities while the involved parties continue discussions on future phases to resolve the remaining hostage situation and troop withdrawal from Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025