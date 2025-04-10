Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Air Force Veterans Dismissed for Gaza War Protest

A thousand Israeli Air Force retirees and reservists have been dismissed after protesting against the Gaza war. They labeled it a political endeavor not aimed at security, prompting their expulsion under new leadership amid claims of threatening national unity, endorsed by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:01 IST
Controversy Erupts as Air Force Veterans Dismissed for Gaza War Protest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a surprising turn of events, a thousand Israeli Air Force retirees and reservists have been relieved of their duties after openly criticizing the ongoing war in Gaza. The group circulated an advertisement in several Israeli news outlets, denouncing the conflict as politically motivated rather than focused on national security.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has supported their dismissal, arguing the letter was an implicit call to refuse service and a threat to societal cohesion. His office released a statement declaring that any form of refusal, even implied, is detrimental to the Israeli Defense Forces' morale and advantageous to adversaries.

Traditionally, the IDF has not taken action against political statements by reservists. However, the recent leadership under Eyal Zamir has opted to dismiss the signatories, signaling a shift in military approach amid ongoing tensions with Hamas and broader security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025