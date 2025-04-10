Controversy Erupts as Air Force Veterans Dismissed for Gaza War Protest

In a surprising turn of events, a thousand Israeli Air Force retirees and reservists have been relieved of their duties after openly criticizing the ongoing war in Gaza. The group circulated an advertisement in several Israeli news outlets, denouncing the conflict as politically motivated rather than focused on national security.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has supported their dismissal, arguing the letter was an implicit call to refuse service and a threat to societal cohesion. His office released a statement declaring that any form of refusal, even implied, is detrimental to the Israeli Defense Forces' morale and advantageous to adversaries.

Traditionally, the IDF has not taken action against political statements by reservists. However, the recent leadership under Eyal Zamir has opted to dismiss the signatories, signaling a shift in military approach amid ongoing tensions with Hamas and broader security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)