Mystery Unfolds: Charred Car Leads to Gruesome Discovery

A man was discovered dead inside a burned car in a rubber plantation in Thodupuzha. Locals found the vehicle ablaze and alerted authorities, who arrived promptly to extinguish the flames. The deceased is suspected to be a resident who went missing while buying groceries. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery was made in Thodupuzha, as a charred car was found with a body inside in a local rubber plantation, according to police sources on Saturday.

The grim scene was uncovered by nearby residents who reported the incident after seeing the burning vehicle.

Emergency services, including police and fire personnel, swiftly responded to the call and managed to put out the flames. The deceased, believed to be a local resident out for grocery shopping, will be identified pending a detailed forensic examination. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and the tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

