Aarthi Subramanian to Lead TCS as President & COO in 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Thursday that Aarthi Subramanian will take over as Executive Director, President, and Chief Operating Officer for a five-year term starting May 1, 2025. This decision awaits shareholder approval, the Indian IT giant stated in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Currently serving as Group Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons, Subramanian has been integral in leveraging digital technologies to enhance the operational capabilities of Tata Group enterprises. She holds significant board positions within the Tata Group, underscoring her vital role in the conglomerate's global strategy.

With a career spanning over thirty years at Tata, Subramanian has held various leadership roles, including Executive Director and Global Head of Delivery Excellence, Governance, and Compliance at TCS. Her qualifications include a Bachelor of Technology from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, and a Master's degree from the University of Kansas. TCS also named Mangesh Sathe as Chief Strategy Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)