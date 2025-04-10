Lee Jae-myung's Presidential Run: A Quest for Equality and Growth
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung announced his presidential candidacy, focusing on reducing inequality and boosting economic growth. Facing legal challenges, Lee aims for pragmatic diplomacy with the U.S. and Japan. His support stands at 34%, with elections set for June 3 after President Yoon's impeachment was upheld.
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, a leading presidential contender, officially announced his candidacy, emphasizing plans to address inequality and stimulate economic progress. The presidential election follows the impeachment of ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, recognized by the courts in April for declaring martial law in December.
In a strategic move, Lee unveiled his intention to tackle economic polarization, attributing it as a major driver of social unrest, compounded by Yoon's controversial martial law proclamation. Central to his agenda is securing governmental investments in technology and talent development to rejuvenate the economy.
Lee proposes a practical approach to foreign relations, maintaining the importance of alliances with the U.S. and Japan, while prioritizing national interests. Despite past electoral setbacks and looming legal battles, Lee remains a favorite in the polls, commanding significant liberal support ahead of the June election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
